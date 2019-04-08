Recognize him? Sheriff’s officials seek man who robbed National Exchange Bank in Addison

ADDISON — Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office need your help identifying a man who robbed the National Exchange Bank on Blueberry Road near Main Street in the Town of Addison on Monday, April 8.

The teller reported that a man, white, entered the bank just after 11 a.m. He approached the counter, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the bank teller. He escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were no injuries.

Sheriff’s officials described the robber as a man, white, in his early to mid-20s. He was described as short, possibly 5’5″ to 5’8″ tall and slender. He was wearing dark clothing with a dark knit cap. He was wearing glasses and was holding a cellphone during the robbery.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

