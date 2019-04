OUTAGAMIE COUNTY — Firefighters battled a semi tractor trailer fire on Monday, April 8 that temporarily shut down the northbound lanes of I-41 near Highway 15. The trailer contained 41,000 pounds of meat.

PHOTO GALLERY

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation — and there is no dollar loss amount yet.

The driver of the truck was able to get out of the vehicle prior to Grand Chute firefighters arriving on the scene.