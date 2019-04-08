Temperatured can fluctuate widely in the spring and delay your garden plantings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The long awaited spring season is here and the excitement of gardening season is about to begin. Vijai Pandian, Horticulture Educator, University of Wisconsin Madison Extension Brown County, joins FOX6 WakeUp with some tips on how to start a garden using a simple garden plan map. CLICK HERE to learning more about caring for a vegetable garden.

Early spring weather can be tricky. Temperature can fluctuate widely and can delay your garden plantings. Find out what strategies can help in getting a successful head start?

Floating row cover is a great tool for gardeners. Learn when and how to use the floating row cover to protect your spring crops.