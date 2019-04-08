Consumer Reports investigation links more deaths to Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleeper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Consumer Reports investigation revealed far more deaths linked to the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleeper than stated last week by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price. The joint statement included warnings to stop using the product when infants turn 3 months or as soon as infants can roll over, citing reports of 10 infant deaths in the Rock ‘n Play Sleeper that have occurred since 2015.

However, Fisher-Price has since confirmed to Consumer Reports that they are aware of 32 infant fatalities associated with the Rock ‘n Play Sleeper since the product was introduced in 2009. And Consumer Reports' review found fatalities involving children younger than 3 months.

“The danger goes beyond the risk of rollovers, and that’s why medical experts explain that products like the Rock ‘n Play Sleeper should not be used by ANY

infant for unsupervised sleep. The American Academy of Pediatrics’ safe sleep guidelines state that babies should not be put to bed at an incline because it can increase the risk of suffocation," said Rachael Rabkin, Consumer Reports Deputy of Special Projects.

Fisher Price told Consumer Reports in a statement:

“The loss of a child is a devastating tragedy. We will continue to do all we can to ensure that parents and caregivers have the information necessary to create a safe sleep environment for infants.”

The CPSC responded to Consumer Reports with writing, “At this time, we are focusing on deaths associated with the rollover hazard, though we acknowledge that we are aware of other deaths that have occurred in the Rock ’n Play.” The statement also said that the agency is “continuing to evaluate the product and investigate whether it contains a defect . . . and if the evidence indicates a need for a recall, we will take that step.”

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2019 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumerreports.org.