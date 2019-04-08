‘Tragedy times 3:’ Rizzo children speak on their family’s legacy after fatal crash in Bristol

KENOSHA COUNTY — Three members of one family were killed when their SUV was hit by a speeding truck on Highway 50 on April 5. Together, they contributed more than 100 years to the medical community in Kenosha.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel on 54th Street near 19th Avenue in Kenosha was an important part of the Rizzo family’s life. That’s where FOX6 News spoke with the family on Monday, April 8.

Vincent and Mary Rizzo were married for 50 years.

“They were the one for each other,” said Catherine Koessl, the oldest of four children.

They left this world together, short of their 51st wedding anniversary, in the crash that also killed Vincent’s brother Michael as they headed home from a fish boil.

“This is a tragedy times three, and we’ve lost the people that mean the most to us. Getting through it is an understatement. We will never get through it,” said Louisa Rizzo, Vince’s spouse.

The four children and their spouses wanted to focus on their parents legacy. Known to many as Dr. Rizzo, Vincent’s dental practice was going strong at 76 years old.

“He saw his life as having two families. He had all of us, and then he had all the patients that he saw as a second family,” said Vince Rizzo, the second oldest child.

“My dad could have retired years ago. We wanted him to retire years ago, but he loves his patients. He loves being a dentist in town,” said Catherine Koessl.

Vincent’s wife Mary Rizzo was a loving mother and nurse.

“She was always very proud of her children — her sons, her daughters, her grandkids — and she made us feel that,” said Laura Rizzo, John Rizzo’s wife.

Vincent’s brother Michael was a longtime doctor at Aurora Medical Center.

“Between Mike, Vince and Mary, they have over 140 years of serving the community in medical profession. It’s just amazing,” said Vince Rizzo.

A trip to Alaska in 2018 marked their mom and dad’s 50 years of marriage — a trip the children said they won’t forget.

“Our family has always been incredibly close. We all live within 50 miles of each other, and really have our entire life. Most of us being in Kenosha or Pleasant Prairie. Family is everything for us,” said Vince Rizzo.

A fourth family member, Gerald Rizzo, who was in the vehicle that was struck remained in serious but stable condition Monday.

The two-vehicle wreck happened around 6:45 p.m. on Highway 50 (75th Street) near 216th Avenue in the Village of Bristol. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the pickup truck and SUV were both traveling east on Highway 50 when they were involved in the crash. Authorities said four people inside the SUV (the Rizzo family) needed to be extricated from the vehicle. One was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver and sole occupant of the pickup truck was also hurt in the wreck. Sheriff Beth identified that man as Timothy Vandervere, 40, of Beach Park, Illinois. He was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee where he was being treated for his injuries. Upon his release, Vandervere was taken to the Kenosha County Jail.

Witnesses said the white pickup was driving erratically and at a very high rate of speed prior to the crash — possibly as fast as 100 miles per hour. The pickup truck rear-ended the SUV as the SUV was travelling eastbound at normal traffic speed.