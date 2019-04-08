× Watertown man wanted for pursuit, crash later found sleeping in cooler at golf clubhouse

DODGE COUNTY — A 41-year-old Watertown man is being held on a probation hold after a series of events led authorities to him sleeping in a cooler at the Windwood Country Club near Watertown on Friday evening, April 5.

A news release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says the Watertown man was being sought in connection with a police pursuit days earlier (March 29) involving the Watertown Police Department, as well as leaving his vehicle which was found crashed on the end of a cul-de-sac just outside of Watertown.

Later on April 5, family and friends of the Watertown man expressed concern because they had not heard from the subject. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office expanded a search and eventually located a broken window at the golf course clubhouse — which was some distance to the east of the crash site. While searching the building, deputies found the suspect inside.

It was later learned the suspect had remained at the clubhouse, which was not yet open for business, since the date of the crash.

Officials say charges will likely be requested in the coming days. In the meantime, the Watertown man is currently at the Dodge County Detention Facility.