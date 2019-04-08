× West Bend police seek missing 17-year-old girl last seen by legal guardian in February

WEST BEND — West Bend police need your help locating a 17-year-old girl last seen by her legal guardian on Feb. 18.

Police said they’ve received information that Annabelle Plaskey could be in the Fond du Lac or Madison areas. Police are working with agencies in those areas, along with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in and attempt to locate Plaskey.

If you have any information, you’re asked to please contact West Bend police at 262-335-5000.