2nd pediatric flu death reported in Wisconsin this season

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Tuesday, April 9, the second pediatric death from influenza in Wisconsin this season.

The report indicates five people died nationwide a result of the flu.

The first flu death in Wisconsin was reported in February.

According to a news release from Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, a 2017 study showed that flu vaccination can significantly reduce a child’s risk of dying from the flu. Getting vaccinated decreases the chance of getting sick and reduces the severity of illness if one still gets sick. Getting vaccinated yourself also helps protect people around you, including those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness, like babies and young children, older people and people with certain chronic health conditions.