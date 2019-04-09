Bucks Fast Break Special, Thursday at 9

Posted 3:40 pm, April 9, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Hey, Bucks fans! Ready for the playoffs? FOX6 News is bringing you all the best from an amazing season -- to a killer new arena. And of course, the Greek Freak. It's time to Fear the Deer. A special edition of Bucks Fast Break on FOX6 News at 9 -- this Thursday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.