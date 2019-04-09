Caught on camera: MPD seeks help to ID attempted armed robbery suspect

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for an attempted armed robbery of a business on the city’s northwest side.

Officials say the suspect purchased items from the business around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, April 8. As the cashier opened the register, the suspect attempted to take money out of it. The suspect then pointed a firearm at the cashier and again attempted to take money from the register. After the suspect was unable to take any money, he took the items he purchased and exited the business. The suspect entered a silver BMW SUV and fled the area.

The suspect is described as a male, black, 25-30 years of age, 5’9”- 5’10” tall, 150 pounds with a muscular build. Officials say he has a medium skin complexion and a neatly shaven beard with a mustache. He was last seen wearing large square diamond earrings, a black baseball cap (with a white Nike logo on the front), a royal blue zip-up hooded sweatshirt, a white T-shirt and royal blue pants. He was armed with a black and silver semi-automatic handgun.

If you recognize this suspect, you are urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.