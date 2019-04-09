‘Didn’t try to pop her:’ DNA from grape soda leads to charges in fatal shooting from April 2007

MILWAUKEE — Charges were filed almost 12 years to the day after a fatal shooting in Milwaukee in which a woman was killed in her own apartment building. Prosecutors said DNA from a grape soda bottle, along with information from witnesses linked the suspect to the crime.

“We got some information that came forward as of recently,” said Nathan Butz, MPD cold case detective. “This was a good case to begin with, and it just needed that last piece of information to be presented to a DA. That’s what spawned us going through the reports again and analyzing what had been done in the past, and where to take it from here, and that’s what we did. We went through and re-interviewed a lot of the witnesses that were around at that time and located those witnesses through some tracking we had to do — got a hold of them and re-interviewed a lot of the witnesses to make sure that they remembered everything. A lot of the tenants of the apartment building heard what happened — saw the people inside the building prior to this happening and after this happening — so we tracked down a lot of the residents of the apartment at that time and re-interviewed them as to what they saw and what they heard. There was a lot of items taken that day. The fingerprints and DNA on those bottles and cans did come back — one of them being the defendant in this case. The suspect, at the time, was named back then. There just wasn’t enough at that point to have the DA issue the charge. Now, I think with the information, the identifications that we do have, it was enough to get the charge issued.”

FOX6 News spoke exclusively with MPD cold case detectives about the break in the case on Tuesday, April 9.

“It’s kind of like the detectives at the time put together a puzzle. Cases that have not been issued or that are just not quite there just need a couple more pieces,” said James Hutchinson, MPD cold case detective. “Any one case that we clear really feels good. Any case that’s this old has been worked on by a team of investigators, very talented investigators, to be able to take that case from investigation, paper form, and be able to get it charged at the DA’s office, be able to get it cleared, is very satisfying for us. For it to be the fifth, it just feels like very satisfying that we’re doing good work.”

Dewan Ashford, 27, of Milwaukee, faces a single charge of first degree reckless homicide, as party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon, filed April 2, 2019 — for the death of Ashley Hudson. Ashford was questioned at the age of 16 — but released.

“The DNA wasn’t identified until 2012 — so that was at least five years after the fact — so with witness interviews and identifications through photos, it pushed it over the edge in 2019,” said Butz. “This happened the year I got hired, so it’s not real old, but it’s nice to close a case of 12 years. I mean, that’s an old case. It’s nice to get it cleared.”

Coupled with new information from informants, police finally had what they needed to refer charges.

“The people that are in that apartment building are no longer in that apartment building,” said Hutchinson. “They’re not in the situation where they feel the direct threat of, ‘The suspects know exactly where I live.’ In this case, if you think about the facts of the case, the suspects were hanging out right outside these people’s apartments. One family came home and encountered these people and were confronted just walking into their residence. It’s understandable that if you’re in that type of situation, that you may not come forward with that information right away, or you may not be as cooperative as you would be once you’re absent that situation. People have moved on with their lives. Situations have changed, and people, we find, are willing to cooperate. That just proves that 12 years later, 20 years later, or even more — that we can get some form of justice to these victims’ families. I do feel these charges complete that puzzle, but I’d say there is a piece missing.”

That piece, the detectives said, is another person who was there on April 3, 2007. The cold case detectives said the district attorney continues to consider charges against him.

“As you can tell, it’s more than one person that was present. The DA is considering those charges as well and we’ll make a decision going forward,” said Hutchinson.

The shooting happened near 35th and Hadley. Officers located the victim, Ashley Hudson, in a downstairs common hallway in an eight-unit apartment building with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to her jaw. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. Her death was ruled a homicide.

An investigation revealed Hudson lived in Apartment #8. The door to that unit was found open, and empty bottles of fruit punch and grape soda were found in the hallway just outside that unit.

The grape soda bottle was processed for DNA and fingerprints that day, and one print was lifted from the bottle. The next day, analysis revealed the fingerprint lifted from the bottle matched that of Ashford.

In December 2012, the complaint said the swab taken from the grape soda bottle was used to develop a DNA profile, and it was revealed Ashford was the source of the DNA.

Investigators spoke with two other residents of the apartment building, who said on the morning of April 3, 2007, they were asleep in their apartment when they were awakened by an argument in the downstairs common hallway. One of the residents said she recognized Hudson’s voice, and said Hudson was arguing with at least one male. She said she heard Hudson say, “You (expletives) need to be in school somewhere. You going to pull that little thing on me and ain’t going to use it? I am a female. I don’t know what you’re doing in this building anyway. Y’all don’t live here. When my neighbors hear this, they’re going to come out.” The resident said a suspect then said something to the effect of, “I ain’t going to be too many (expletive),” and then a gunshot was heard.

The resident said several young men, including one known as Twan, hung out in the building, and the night before the shooting, Twan and another teenage boy knocked on her window in order to be let into the building, telling her they better open the back door “before they shoot through this (expletive).” She said they were let into the building a second time later in the evening.

One of the residents identified Twan via photo array — indicating Twan is Dewan Ashford.

Investigators also spoke with a friend of Hudson, who said she arrived at the apartment building and saw a male sitting on the stairs who asked her, “Who’z you?” She asked the male the same question and he did not respond. She said there was a second boy in the hallway. The woman said the next morning, she left early for work, and saw the same two young men lying on the floor. She identified Ashford as the individual on the steps she spoke with.

Soon, a witness told investigators he saw two males, black, exiting the apartment — running from the scene. He said he recognized one of them from the neighborhood, and identified him as Ashford.

The complaint said investigators spoke with a man who said he was released from jail on April 3, 2007 — the day of the shooting. He said he got a phone call from Ashford, who said, “Man, I just popped an (expletive).” When asked why, Ashford said, “I didn’t try to pop her. She got in my face and I pushed her and the gun went off. I didn’t try to kill her. It was an accident. We were in the hallway hustlin’ and she told us to get the (expletive) out.” He said when the gun went off, the victim was struck in the chin.

In a statement to police on the day of the shooting, the complaint said Ashford admitted he was in the apartment building, but said he left to spend the night at another residence.

“Everyone that has lost a love one grieves in their own way. In this case, the family is very involved and has really felt that loss, and in this case in particular — very grateful for the very little we’ve been able to give them at this point,” said Hutchinson.