Dodge Co. Sheriff investigates: 2 Beaverland Must-Skis boats missing from storage area

BEAVER DAM — The Dodge County Sheriff’s office is investigating the apparent theft of two ski boats from the Beaverland Must-Skis.

Officials noticed on Monday evening, April 8 that two of the groups ski boats (one pictured) were missing from their storage area. Neither of the two boats have been moved by anyone authorized since Feb. 17.

In a Facebook post, the Beaverland Must-Skis said, “We know they were there as of March 22 and likely later than that given ground conditions. The likely roads they would have been on are Prospect Road, Hwy A, Hwy 33 or other roads east of Beaver Dam.”

Descriptions of the boats

Boat 1: White 2016 Dyna-Ski with (2) 2018 Evinrude 250 HO G2 engines with black side panels on a black tandem Phoenix trailer with chrome rims

WS 1181 ZB registration

Boat 2: White 2010 Dyna-Ski with (1) 150 HO Evinrude G2 engine with white side panels on a black tandem Phoenix trailer with chrome rims

If you have seen either of these boats, you are urged to call the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.