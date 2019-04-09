Elmbrook School District investigates sex assault allegations against former teacher, coach

BROOKFIELD — The Elmbrook School District is investigating allegations of sexual assault against a former teacher and coach who retired in 2002.

According to a statement released by the district, a graduate of the School District of Elmbrook alleges that a teacher and coach sexually assaulted her when she was a student in the 1980’s. The former student reached out to the district by email on April 1.

Dr. Mark Hansen, Superintendent of the School District of Elmbrook, released a statement Tuesday morning, April 9. Part of the statement reads:

“Our internal investigation and a review of old emails have resulted in preliminary findings that are crystal clear, and that is that Mr. Gary Blaschke, a 30 year plus veteran teacher in the Elmbrook system at Burleigh Middle School (early 1970s-to the mid 1980s) and Brookfield East High School (1985-2002), over the course of several years repeatedly sexually abused a minor student of the district in the 1980’s.” “This news leaves me and the entire School Board very angry. I also am saddened, but most importantly, I am sorry. From the moment I first read about this on Monday, April 1, we have worked tirelessly on this issue as part of our commitment to do the right thing. The evidence available now shows that the facts are not in dispute. I am sickened by these facts, and to the victim, I express our sincere apologies because our organization failed you.”

The School District of Elmbrook is asking anyone with additional information that will assist law enforcement and/or the school district in determining the full scope of Mr. Blaschke’s conduct, to call 262-373-6606 or Detective Jennifer Toepfer from the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3614.