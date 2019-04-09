× Emergency responders on scene of accident involving vehicle, 2 pedestrians in Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE — Emergency responders are on the scene of an accident involving a vehicle and two pedestrians — one adult, one child, at the intersection of Pewaukee Rd. and Paul Rd.

The initial report indicates both the adult and child were on a bike. They suffered non-life threatening injuries. The adult was taken to Froedtert Hospital — the child to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

The driver in this case was not hurt — and stayed on the scene.

This is a developing story.