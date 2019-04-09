Gatorade celebrates the Hall of Fame career of NBA superstar Dwyane Wade

MIAMI — Gatorade is surprising and celebrating Dwyane Wade’s Hall of Fame career through a new video. It is titled, “Three is the Magic Number” — and will be played during Wade’s last regular season home game on Tuesday, April 9.

The video surprise, which showcases Wade’s career and community accomplishments, features a re-worked version of School House Rock’s, “Three is a Magic Number,” sung by John Legend. The film explores how “three” is far more than just Wade’s jersey number. The number three is an integral part of his life in an almost magical way, from the year he was drafted in ‘03 to his three championships to even his three sons, the number has been and will always be an integral part of Wade’s life.

Additionally, Gatorade has created limited towels and squeeze bottles with Wade’s “3” entwined with the iconic Gatorade bolt which will be featured on the sidelines of Tuesday’s game.