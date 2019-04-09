MILWAUKEE -- Set to a soundtrack of top 40 hits, "Teen Spirit" tells the story of a shy girl pursuing her dream of being a singer. Gino recently sat down with the star of the movie, Ellie Fanning.
Gino talks with Ellie Fanning about the new movie ‘Teen Spirit’
-
Gino talks with the director of ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’
-
During a recent interview Gino got a new nickname
-
A kids movie adults will actually enjoy! Gino sits down with the cast of ‘The Lego Movie 2’
-
Reading the minds of men: Gino talks with Taraji P. Henson about movie ‘What Men Want’
-
Taking a trip back in time: Throwback interview in honor of the return of a popular boy band
-
-
‘The Lego Movie 2’ No. 1 at the box office
-
FOX6’s Gino Salomone sits down with the stars of ‘Replicas’
-
Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston talk about their new movie ‘The Upside’
-
Gino talks with the cast of ‘Shazam!’
-
From teen romance to sci-fi thrillers: Paul Hall talks family-friendly flicks
-
-
Gino shares his picks for best supporting actor and actress
-
Gino has a first look at ‘Fighting with My Family’
-
Who would you line up to get an autograph from?