Gino talks with Ellie Fanning about the new movie ‘Teen Spirit’

Posted 10:54 am, April 9, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Set to a soundtrack of top 40 hits, "Teen Spirit" tells the story of a shy girl pursuing her dream of being a singer. Gino recently sat down with the star of the movie, Ellie Fanning.

