Green Alert issued for missing Dodge County man, Jordon Schultz

Posted 12:55 pm, April 9, 2019, by , Updated at 12:59PM, April 9, 2019

Jordon Schultz

DODGE COUNTY — A Green Alert has been issued for a missing 29-year-old veteran from Burnett in Dodge County.

Jordon Schultz was last seen around 2 p.m. on Monday, April  in Burnett. A notice from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network says Schultz may have traveled to Tipler — in Florence County.

Schultz is described as a male, white, 6′ tall, about 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

There is no known vehicle for Schultz, nor is there information regarding what he is wearing. Law enforcement has concerns for his welfare.

If you have any information about Schultz please contact the VA Police Department at 608-280-7270.

