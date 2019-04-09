‘Hispanic films, cultural food and beverages:’ CineLatino Film Festival returns this weekend

MILWAUKEE -- The CineLatino Film Festival returns this weekend. Juan Valenzuela from Marcus Theatres joins FOX6 WakeUp with a preview.

About CineLatino (website)

The four-day festival is in partnership with Aurora Health Care, the event's presenting sponsor, and will offer Hispanic films, cultural food and beverages, and a variety of other special events and activities. Fifty percent of the proceeds from the festival will go to support local health and education efforts within the Hispanic community.

