Milwaukee mayor says landing 2020 DNC kickstarted big fundraising efforts

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said getting the bid for the 2020 Democratic National Convention was like running a marathon -- and it only got the city to the starting line.

When it comes to putting on a successful Democratic National Convention, Mayor Barrett is in it to win -- recognition for the city and its people.

"I want this to be a success for this community," Barrett said.

While speaking to the Rotary Club on Tuesday, April 9, Barrett compared preparing to host the convention to finishing an Ironman competition. Fundraising alone is a huge challenge.

"We're looking to get 20 percent of it from within the state. But there is a lot of national fundraising. It is a heavy lift. It is a very heavy lift," Barrett said.

The mayor will not drop names. But he told FOX6 News a number of corporate sponsors have already stepped up to the plate. The local host committee has already met some of its fundraising goals.

"The deadlines we've had up to this point we've met and we've done well," Barrett said.

"I want the delegates to leave this city and I want them to say, 'Wow, that was spectacular.'" Barrett admits the city is far from reaching the finish line. But he is confident his team can reach it. He is so confident that he is already thinking about getting back in the ring again.

"July 18th... I want the delegates to leave this city and I want them to say, 'Wow, that was spectacular.' And then on July 19th, I want to start working on the 2024 Republican National Convention," Barrett said.

Mayor Barrett has been in touch with the mayor of Charlotte, North Carolina. That city hosted the DNC in 2012 -- and will host the Republican National Convention in October 2020.