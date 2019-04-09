New photos released in abduction near 9th and Mitchell in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — New surveillance photos have been released by Milwaukee police of an abduction that happened near 9th and Mitchell early Monday, April 8.

According to Milwaukee police, the abduction was captured on surveillance around 1:45 a.m. Monday. Officials are hoping the public takes a close look at the videos and pictures to help them with their investigation.

The new photos released Tuesday, April 9 show the accused abductor, who police describe as a male, unknown race, 20-30 years of age, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

The victim was described as a male or female, Hispanic, with a medium build and possibly black, curly hair.

The abductor’s vehicle was described as a dark blue or black four-door SUV with tinted windows.

Witnesses believe the vehicle could possibly be a 2003-2004 Pontiac Torrent or Nissan Style SUV with a luggage rack on the roof. The recovered vehicle depicted a dark SUV vehicle with rounded rear end/trunk lid.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.