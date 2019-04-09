‘Offering a diverse lineup of artists:’ Summerfest announces 2019 headliner lineup
MILWAUKEE — Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance announced Tuesday morning, April 9 the 2019 headliner lineup.
Ticket prices for Summerfest are as follows:
- FOR A LIMITED TIME: The U.S. Cellular 11-Day Power Pass is available for $110 (only $10/day) includes admission for all 11 days
- The U.S. Cellular 3-Day Pass is available for $57 and is valid for one general admission per day on three different days of the festival
- General admission tickets are only $23
- $15 for weekday tickets (valid prior to 4:00 p.m.).
Dates, times and stage locations as well as additional headliners will be announced in the coming weeks.
Summerfest 2019 headliners on the festival stages include:
- Brandie Carlile, June 28
- Cole Swindell, July 5
- The Head and the Heart, July 5
- The Lonely Island, June 28
- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, July 2
- The National, June 30
- Steve Aoki, June 26
- Chicago, June 29
- Jason Mraz, July 7
- Brothers Osborne, June 30
- WALK THE MOON, June 26
- Young the Giant, July 2
- Foreigner, June 26
- Third Eye Blind, June 29
- Jimmy Eat World, June 29
- Lizzo, June 27
- X Ambassadors, July 4
- 3 Doors Down, June 30
- CHVRCHES, July 2
- Big Gigantic, July 2
- Sublime with Rome, July 4
- Courtney Barnett, July 4
- Quinn XCII, June 26
- First Aid Kit, July 2
- Atmosphere, July 6
- T-Pain, June 28
- Vic Mensa, July 4
- Taking Back Sunday, July 3
- Rodrigo y Gabriela, July 7
- Dashboard Confessional, July 5
- Judah & the Lion, June 26
- Catfish and the Bottlemen, June 30
- Chaka Khan, July 2
- Styx, June 28
- Loverboy, July 3
- Frenship, July 2
- Chris Janson, July 4
- Elle King, June 27
- Gryffin, June 27
- Dispatch, July 7
- Skillet, July 6
- Chase Rice, July 4
- La Sonora Ponceña, July 7
- August Burns Red, June 29
- St. Paul & the Broken Bones, June 27
- Hanson, June 26
- LANCO, June 27
- Daya, July 5
- Chelsea Cutler, June 26
- lovelytheband, June 28
- Chris Robinson Brotherhood, July 5
- Semisonic, July 6
- COIN, July 2
- Switchfoot
- The Roots, July 3
- Matoma, July 3
- Neon Trees, June 27
- Bone Thugs-n-Harmony,
- Lake Street Dive
- Ludacris, June 29
- Los Lonely Boys
- Jimmie Allen, June 30
- Lindsay Ell
- Max, July 5
- Anne-Marie
- Collective Soul, June 28
- Two Friends, July 3
- Chris Lane, July 6
- Jordan Davis, June 29
- Matisyahu
- SOJA
- Riley Green, June 30
- Dylan Scott, July 7
- Steve Earle & The Dukes, June 27
- Dark Star Orchestra, July 6
- Brother Ali, July 6
- Donna Missal, June 27
- Robert Randolph & The Family Band
- Viola, June 26
- Lauren Alaina, July 3
- YUNGBLUD
- Silverstein, June 29
- Guided By Voices, June 30
- Jesus Jones, July 5
- 38 Special, July 5
- Dumpstaphunk
- X, June 27
- Nora Collins, July 3
- Ozomatli, June 30
- Mitchell Tenpenny, June 29
- 10,000 Maniacs, June 27
- Foghat, June 27
- Andrew W.K., June 27
- Cory Wong, July 4
- Common Kings
- Reverend Horton Heat, June 30
- The Spinners, July 5
- Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio
- GGOOLLDD
- Royal Tusk, July 3
- Sa-Roc, July 6
- Silent Planet, June 29
- Brandy Clark, July 3
- Aaron Lee Tasjan, June 27
- SHAED, June 28
- Allman Betts Band
- The Suffers
- The Association, July 3
- Weathers, June 26
- Hawthorne Heights, July 3
- Sego
- Juice, July 7
- Big Head Todd and the Monsters, July 5
- flora cash, June 28
- Carousel Kings, July 3
- HARDY, July 4
- Nikki Jean, July 6
- Otis Taylor and the Psychedelic Banjo Posse
- Oxymorrons
- Trea Landon, July 5
- DJ Keezy, July 6
- DJ Abilities, July 6
- Matt Hoyles
- Sweet Crude
- Leonid & Friends, July 5
- The Lioness
- deM atlaS, July 6
- Tenille Arts, July 4
- Trap Manny, July 2
- Evidence, July 6
- The Beths
- Black Pumas
- Adia Victoria, June 30
Previously announced American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners include: Thomas Rhett with Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson, June 26 • The Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Phil Lesh & Friends, The Avett Brothers, Counting Crows, Alison Krauss, Dawes, and Trapper Schoepp, June 27 • Jason Aldean with Kane Brown and Carly Pearce, June 28 • Bon Iver with Lord Huron and Julien Baker, June 29 • Zac Brown Band with Drake White, June 30 • Lionel Richie with Michael McDonald, July 2 • Jennifer Lopez, July 3 • The Killers with Death Cab for Cutie, July 5 • Billie Eilish, July 6 • Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and ScHoolboy Q, July 7.
Construction during the first phase of the American Family Insurance Amphitheater features improvements to the infrastructure and back-of-house areas, including the raising of a portion of the current roof from 36’ to 65’ feet, which was completed in early February, to accommodate the largest touring productions, in addition to the following: a removable stage and flat floor seating in front of the stage, 19 state-of-the-art dressing rooms, new production spaces, dining/catering facilities, nine loading docks, and six new high-definition LED walls throughout the venue.