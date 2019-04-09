× ‘Offering a diverse lineup of artists:’ Summerfest announces 2019 headliner lineup

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance announced Tuesday morning, April 9 the 2019 headliner lineup.

Ticket prices for Summerfest are as follows:

FOR A LIMITED TIME: The U.S. Cellular 11-Day Power Pass is available for $110 (only $10/day) includes admission for all 11 days

is available for $110 (only $10/day) includes admission for all 11 days The U.S. Cellular 3-Day Pass is available for $57 and is valid for one general admission per day on three different days of the festival

is available for $57 and is valid for one general admission per day on three different days of the festival General admission tickets are only $23

$15 for weekday tickets (valid prior to 4:00 p.m.).

Dates, times and stage locations as well as additional headliners will be announced in the coming weeks.

Summerfest 2019 headliners on the festival stages include:

Brandie Carlile, June 28

Cole Swindell, July 5

The Head and the Heart, July 5

The Lonely Island, June 28

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, July 2

The National, June 30

Steve Aoki, June 26

Chicago, June 29

Jason Mraz, July 7

Brothers Osborne, June 30

WALK THE MOON, June 26

Young the Giant, July 2

Foreigner, June 26

Third Eye Blind, June 29

Jimmy Eat World, June 29

Lizzo, June 27

X Ambassadors, July 4

3 Doors Down, June 30

CHVRCHES, July 2

Big Gigantic, July 2

Sublime with Rome, July 4

Courtney Barnett, July 4

Quinn XCII, June 26

First Aid Kit, July 2

Atmosphere, July 6

T-Pain, June 28

Vic Mensa, July 4

Taking Back Sunday, July 3

Rodrigo y Gabriela, July 7

Dashboard Confessional, July 5

Judah & the Lion, June 26

Catfish and the Bottlemen, June 30

Chaka Khan, July 2

Styx, June 28

Loverboy, July 3

Frenship, July 2

Chris Janson, July 4

Elle King, June 27

Gryffin, June 27

Dispatch, July 7

Skillet, July 6

Chase Rice, July 4

La Sonora Ponceña, July 7

August Burns Red, June 29

St. Paul & the Broken Bones, June 27

Hanson, June 26

LANCO, June 27

Daya, July 5

Chelsea Cutler, June 26

lovelytheband, June 28

Chris Robinson Brotherhood, July 5

Semisonic, July 6

COIN, July 2

Switchfoot

The Roots, July 3

Matoma, July 3

Neon Trees, June 27

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony,

Lake Street Dive

Ludacris, June 29

Los Lonely Boys

Jimmie Allen, June 30

Lindsay Ell

Max, July 5

Anne-Marie

Collective Soul, June 28

Two Friends, July 3

Chris Lane, July 6

Jordan Davis, June 29

Matisyahu

SOJA

Riley Green, June 30

Dylan Scott, July 7

Steve Earle & The Dukes, June 27

Dark Star Orchestra, July 6

Brother Ali, July 6

Donna Missal, June 27

Robert Randolph & The Family Band

Viola, June 26

Lauren Alaina, July 3

YUNGBLUD

Silverstein, June 29

Guided By Voices, June 30

Jesus Jones, July 5

38 Special, July 5

Dumpstaphunk

X, June 27

Nora Collins, July 3

Ozomatli, June 30

Mitchell Tenpenny, June 29

10,000 Maniacs, June 27

Foghat, June 27

Andrew W.K., June 27

Cory Wong, July 4

Common Kings

Reverend Horton Heat, June 30

The Spinners, July 5

Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio

GGOOLLDD

Royal Tusk, July 3

Sa-Roc, July 6

Silent Planet, June 29

Brandy Clark, July 3

Aaron Lee Tasjan, June 27

SHAED, June 28

Allman Betts Band

The Suffers

The Association, July 3

Weathers, June 26

Hawthorne Heights, July 3

Sego

Juice, July 7

Big Head Todd and the Monsters, July 5

flora cash, June 28

Carousel Kings, July 3

HARDY, July 4

Nikki Jean, July 6

Otis Taylor and the Psychedelic Banjo Posse

Oxymorrons

Trea Landon, July 5

DJ Keezy, July 6

DJ Abilities, July 6

Matt Hoyles

Sweet Crude

Leonid & Friends, July 5

The Lioness

deM atlaS, July 6

Tenille Arts, July 4

Trap Manny, July 2

Evidence, July 6

The Beths

Black Pumas

Adia Victoria, June 30

Previously announced American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners include: Thomas Rhett with Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson, June 26 • The Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Phil Lesh & Friends, The Avett Brothers, Counting Crows, Alison Krauss, Dawes, and Trapper Schoepp, June 27 • Jason Aldean with Kane Brown and Carly Pearce, June 28 • Bon Iver with Lord Huron and Julien Baker, June 29 • Zac Brown Band with Drake White, June 30 • Lionel Richie with Michael McDonald, July 2 • Jennifer Lopez, July 3 • The Killers with Death Cab for Cutie, July 5 • Billie Eilish, July 6 • Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and ScHoolboy Q, July 7.

Construction during the first phase of the American Family Insurance Amphitheater features improvements to the infrastructure and back-of-house areas, including the raising of a portion of the current roof from 36’ to 65’ feet, which was completed in early February, to accommodate the largest touring productions, in addition to the following: a removable stage and flat floor seating in front of the stage, 19 state-of-the-art dressing rooms, new production spaces, dining/catering facilities, nine loading docks, and six new high-definition LED walls throughout the venue.