‘Offering a diverse lineup of artists:’ Summerfest announces 2019 headliner lineup

Posted 6:17 am, April 9, 2019, by , Updated at 06:57AM, April 9, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance announced Tuesday morning, April 9 the 2019 headliner lineup.

Ticket prices for Summerfest are as follows:

  • FOR A LIMITED TIME: The U.S. Cellular 11-Day Power Pass is available for $110 (only $10/day) includes admission for all 11 days
  • The U.S. Cellular 3-Day Pass is available for $57 and is valid for one general admission per day on three different days of the festival
  • General admission tickets are only $23
  • $15 for weekday tickets (valid prior to 4:00 p.m.).

Dates, times and stage locations as well as additional headliners will be announced in the coming weeks.

Summerfest 2019 headliners on the festival stages include:

  • Brandie Carlile, June 28
  • Cole Swindell, July 5
  • The Head and the Heart, July 5
  • The Lonely Island, June 28
  • A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, July 2
  • The National, June 30
  • Steve Aoki, June 26
  • Chicago, June 29
  • Jason Mraz, July 7
  • Brothers Osborne, June 30
  • WALK THE MOON, June 26
  • Young the Giant, July 2
  • Foreigner, June 26
  • Third Eye Blind, June 29
  • Jimmy Eat World, June 29
  • Lizzo, June 27
  • X Ambassadors, July 4
  • 3 Doors Down, June 30
  • CHVRCHES, July 2
  • Big Gigantic, July 2
  • Sublime with Rome, July 4
  • Courtney Barnett, July 4
  • Quinn XCII, June 26
  • First Aid Kit, July 2
  • Atmosphere, July 6
  • T-Pain, June 28
  • Vic Mensa, July 4
  • Taking Back Sunday, July 3
  • Rodrigo y Gabriela, July 7
  • Dashboard Confessional, July 5
  • Judah & the Lion, June 26
  • Catfish and the Bottlemen, June 30
  • Chaka Khan, July 2
  • Styx, June 28
  • Loverboy, July 3
  • Frenship, July 2
  • Chris Janson, July 4
  • Elle King, June 27
  • Gryffin, June 27
  • Dispatch, July 7
  • Skillet, July 6
  • Chase Rice, July 4
  • La Sonora Ponceña, July 7
  • August Burns Red, June 29
  • St. Paul & the Broken Bones, June 27
  • Hanson, June 26
  • LANCO, June 27
  • Daya, July 5
  • Chelsea Cutler, June 26
  • lovelytheband, June 28
  • Chris Robinson Brotherhood, July 5
  • Semisonic, July 6
  • COIN, July 2
  • Switchfoot
  • The Roots, July 3
  • Matoma, July 3
  • Neon Trees, June 27
  • Bone Thugs-n-Harmony,
  • Lake Street Dive
  • Ludacris, June 29
  • Los Lonely Boys
  • Jimmie Allen, June 30
  • Lindsay Ell
  • Max, July 5
  • Anne-Marie
  • Collective Soul, June 28
  • Two Friends, July 3
  • Chris Lane, July 6
  • Jordan Davis, June 29
  • Matisyahu
  • SOJA
  • Riley Green, June 30
  • Dylan Scott, July 7
  • Steve Earle & The Dukes, June 27
  • Dark Star Orchestra, July 6
  • Brother Ali, July 6
  • Donna Missal, June 27
  • Robert Randolph & The Family Band
  • Viola, June 26
  • Lauren Alaina, July 3
  • YUNGBLUD
  • Silverstein, June 29
  • Guided By Voices, June 30
  • Jesus Jones, July 5
  • 38 Special, July 5
  • Dumpstaphunk
  • X, June 27
  • Nora Collins, July 3
  • Ozomatli, June 30
  • Mitchell Tenpenny, June 29
  • 10,000 Maniacs, June 27
  • Foghat, June 27
  • Andrew W.K., June 27
  • Cory Wong, July 4
  • Common Kings
  • Reverend Horton Heat, June 30
  • The Spinners, July 5
  • Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio
  • GGOOLLDD
  • Royal Tusk, July 3
  • Sa-Roc, July 6
  • Silent Planet, June 29
  • Brandy Clark, July 3
  • Aaron Lee Tasjan, June 27
  • SHAED, June 28
  • Allman Betts Band
  • The Suffers
  • The Association, July 3
  • Weathers, June 26
  • Hawthorne Heights, July 3
  • Sego
  • Juice, July 7
  • Big Head Todd and the Monsters, July 5
  • flora cash, June 28
  • Carousel Kings, July 3
  • HARDY, July 4
  • Nikki Jean, July 6
  • Otis Taylor and the Psychedelic Banjo Posse
  • Oxymorrons
  • Trea Landon, July 5
  • DJ Keezy, July 6
  • DJ Abilities, July 6
  • Matt Hoyles
  • Sweet Crude
  • Leonid & Friends, July 5
  • The Lioness
  • deM atlaS, July 6
  • Tenille Arts, July 4
  • Trap Manny, July 2
  • Evidence, July 6
  • The Beths
  • Black Pumas
  • Adia Victoria, June 30

Previously announced American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners include:  Thomas Rhett with Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson, June 26 • The Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Phil Lesh & Friends, The Avett Brothers, Counting Crows, Alison Krauss, Dawes, and Trapper Schoepp, June 27 • Jason Aldean with Kane Brown and Carly Pearce, June 28 • Bon Iver with Lord Huron and Julien Baker, June 29 • Zac Brown Band with Drake White, June 30 • Lionel Richie with Michael McDonald, July 2 • Jennifer Lopez, July 3 • The Killers with Death Cab for Cutie, July 5 • Billie Eilish, July 6 • Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and ScHoolboy Q, July 7.

Construction during the first phase of the American Family Insurance Amphitheater features improvements to the infrastructure and back-of-house areas, including the raising of a portion of the current roof from 36’ to 65’ feet, which was completed in early February, to accommodate the largest touring productions, in addition to the following:  a removable stage and flat floor seating in front of the stage, 19 state-of-the-art dressing rooms, new production spaces, dining/catering facilities, nine loading docks, and six new high-definition LED walls throughout the venue.

