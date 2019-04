MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old girl that happened early Tuesday morning, April 9.

Police were called out to the area of 95th Street and Brown Deer Road around 5:15 a.m.

The child was found unresponsive and live-saving measures were attempted by citizens and the Milwaukee Fire Department. The child died on scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for today.

UPDATE: correct address is the 8900 block of N. 95 St. https://t.co/pqVWvF5D9I — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) April 9, 2019

Milwaukee police say their investigation surrounding this incident is ongoing.