Portillo’s celebrating birthday with 56¢ Famous Chocolate Cake slices

MILWAUKEE — Happy Birthday, Portillo’s! To celebrate 56 years of service on Tuesday, April 9, they’re offering 56-cent slices of their Famous Chocolate Cake with the purchase of an entree.
That’s not all. To celebrate the entire month of April, Portillo’s is offering a free large fry, $1 hot dog with entree purchase, and $5 off $15 an online order.
According to their website, these deals are only offered at Portillo’s in Arizona, California, Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
There are two Portillo’s locations in Wisconsin — one at 17685 W. Bluemound Road in Brookfield, and one at 8705 West Sura Lane in Greenfield.