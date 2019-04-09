Portillo’s celebrating birthday with 56¢ Famous Chocolate Cake slices

MILWAUKEE — Happy Birthday, Portillo’s! To celebrate 56 years of service on Tuesday, April 9, they’re offering 56-cent slices of their Famous Chocolate Cake with the purchase of an entree.

How does Portillo's celebrate 56 years of serving our famous Chicago favorites to our loyal guests? By offering $0.56 pieces of chocolate cake of course! Get your party hats on and visit any Portillo's location for your $0.56 piece of cake with the purchase of an entree! 🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/KBtcmels5q — Portillo's (@portilloshotdog) April 9, 2019

That’s not all. To celebrate the entire month of April, Portillo’s is offering a free large fry, $1 hot dog with entree purchase, and $5 off $15 an online order.

According to their website, these deals are only offered at Portillo’s in Arizona, California, Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

There are two Portillo’s locations in Wisconsin — one at 17685 W. Bluemound Road in Brookfield, and one at 8705 West Sura Lane in Greenfield.