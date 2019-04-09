× State of the Tribes: Oneida chairman warns of climate change, CWD in speech

MADISON — The chairman of the Oneida Nation is calling on Wisconsin lawmakers to eliminate remaining American Indian high school mascots, protect the environment and aggressively fight chronic wasting disease.

Tehassi Hill spoke Tuesday during the annual State of the Tribes address before the Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers.

Hill said 31 Wisconsin schools still use American Indian mascots, which he says encourages racist behavior. He warned about the effects of climate change and how shorter winters are threatening Wisconsin recreation dollars. He called chronic wasting disease an unprecedented threat to deer and asked the state to tighten deer farm regulations and devote more funding to research.

Hill also lamented tribal drug addiction, poverty and health care costs. He said Wisconsin tribes support Evers’ proposal to expand Medicaid coverage.