Time to plan tailgates: Green Bay Packers' 2019 preseason schedule released

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers’ preseason schedule released on Tuesday, April 9 features an opener at Lambeau Field and all four games against AFC teams.

Aug. 8-12, Houston Texas

Aug. 15-19, at Baltimore Ravens

Aug. 22-25, at Oakland Raiders (location TBD)

Aug. 29, Kansas City Chiefs

For the third consecutive season, the Packers are scheduled to open the preseason at home, hosting the Houston Texans. Leading into the game, the Packers will host the Texans for joint practices in Green Bay. Days and times will be announced at a later date. It is the first time the Packers will play against the Texans in the preseason. The Texans have played in Green Bay two times, with both meetings taking place in December (2008 and 2016).

The Packers will go on the road for their second preseason game, traveling to Baltimore to play the Ravens. It marks only the second preseason meeting between the two teams. The only other preseason game between the two took place in Baltimore in 1996.

The Packers’ third preseason game will be against the Oakland Raiders, with the location to be determined. It is the first of two preseason games (Kansas City) where Green Bay faces a team it also plays in the regular season. It will be the 11th time the Packers and Raiders have met in the preseason, including the fourth matchup in the past six years (2014, 2016 and 2018).

Green Bay will close out the preseason against Kansas City at Lambeau Field. It is the second consecutive year the Packers play the Chiefs in the preseason finale and the eighth time since 2010.