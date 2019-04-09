‘Up and walking!’ Green Bay police K-9 Pyro on road to recovery after being stabbed on duty

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Police Department K-9 Pyro is on the road to recovery after being stabbed multiple times while apprehending a suspect.

Pyro, a narcotics tracking officer, was injured on Sunday night, April 7 while responding to a report of a man with a gun. According to WLUK, police surrounded a house and the man came out. Pyro bit the man as officers attempted to arrest him and he stabbed the animal.

Pyro underwent two surgeries since the incident to repair a flipped stomach and a blood clot. He received blood and plasma transfusions and a temporary tracheostomy, and was taken to the ICU at the Animal Referral Center.

On Tuesday, April 9, Green Bay police shared a video of Pyro up and walking. WLUK reports Pyro’s handler, Officer Salzmann — and a fellow K-9 officer — have even been taking short walks with Pyro to help build his strength.

Authorities have requested charges against the suspect for harassing a police animal causing injury, second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Thursday, April 11, a fundraiser will be held to raise money for Pyro’s medical expenses at Bark and Brew in Green Bay.