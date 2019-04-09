× Summit police warn public about suspicious man trying to lure kids into vehicle, videotaping them

VILLAGE OF SUMMIT — The Village of Summit Police Department is warning the public to be on the lookout for a man who may be trying to coax young girls into his vehicle — or videotaping them.

According to police, on Friday, April 5 around 4 p.m. a man who appeared to be videotaping young children was observed in the area of CTH D and CTH Z.

On Sunday, April 7 around 6 p.m. a man pulled up to two young girls playing a driveway on Pretty Lake Road near CTH CI. Once he was spotted, he got back into his SUV and quickly drove away — failing to stop at the stop sign at CTH C.

The suspect is described as a male, white, mid to late 30s, thin build with a mustache. The suspect vehicle is described as an older Ford Explorer or Escape, light green or grey.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Village of Summit Police Department at 262-567-1134.