Woman caught gleefully shoplifting from Walmart

Posted 11:19 am, April 9, 2019, by

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people with two young children were seen leaving an Ohio Walmart with items that were not paid for, according to police.

On March 27, the subjects were seen leaving the Walmart in Bainbridge Township, in an older model Dodge SUV with a stolen license plate.

Walmart shoplifter in Bainbridge Township, Ohio courtesy Bainbridge Township Police Department

One surveillance image shows a smiling woman pushing a loaded cart out of the Walmart. Another image shows her carrying a child and a child’s car seat out of the store.

Anyone who recognizes these people is asked to call Bainbridge police at 440-543-8252 and speak to Officer Lukas or Detective Dent, and reference report #19-04091. Tips can remain anonymous.

