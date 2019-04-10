× $100K cash bond: Mukwonago man faces charges after man suffered severe head injury in East Troy

EAST TROY — A 48-year-old Mukwonago man was charged Wednesday, April 10 in connection with an incident that left a 41-year-old man with a severe head injury in East Troy on April 3.

Police said just before 10 a.m. on that Wednesday morning, officers were dispatched the area near County Road J and Pickeral Jay Road in East Troy for a battery complaint. An investigation revealed the 48-year-old struck the 41-year-old man.

The victim was taken to Froedtert Hospital. The suspect was taken to the Walworth County Jail.

Marcus Sevilla faces one count of aggravated battery, use of a dangerous weapon, one count of first degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon and one count of disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments.

Cash bond was set at $100,000 on April 4, when Sevilla was in court for a bail/bond hearing.

Police said there was no danger to the community after this incident.

