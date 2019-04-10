18-year-old killed in crash on way home from prom, man charged with DUI

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina man has been charged with felony DUI in connection with a head-on crash that killed an 18-year-old woman and injured another person, according to Greenville County Coroner Kent Dill.

The coroner identified the victim as Trinity Brandasia Harrison, of Greenwood.

Troopers said the crash happened around 11:35 p.m. Saturday on Highway 25 at West Ridgeway Road.

Troopers said 27-year-old Carter Owen was traveling north on Augusta Road when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on.

Troopers said Harrison was the passenger in the other vehicle. She had to be mechanically extricated and was transported to a hospital.

The coroner said Harrison died at the hospital at 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Greenwood School District 51 said Harrison was a senior at Ware Shoals High School and was returning home from prom when the crash happened.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck and Owen were also taken to the hospital with injuries.

On Tuesday, Owen was released from the hospital and was charged with felony DUI resulting in death.

On Monday students set up a memorial for Trinity Harrison at her locker and in the auditorium at Ware Shoals High School.

Friends said students wore blue in honor of Trinity because it stands out, just like Trinity did.

“Today is mournful,” Trinity’s friend Mikal Smith said. “Everyone is sad. I see it as if Trin was here, she wouldn’t want us to be sad, because she was a person who was always happy.”

Trinity’s friends said she was outgoing and loved to dance.