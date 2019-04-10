× $1M bail set in Wisconsin Dells homicide, suspect admits killing wife

WISCONSIN DELLS — Prosecutors say a Wisconsin Dells man who fatally stabbed his wife stayed in their home with her body for nearly a week after killing her, sometimes with their 2-year-old daughter.

Bond was been set at $1 million Tuesday in Columbia County Circuit Court for 31-year-old Fuad Pashayev on charges of first-degree intentional homicide and bail jumping. Police say he has admitted killing his 23-year-old wife, Tetiana Huzhva, whose body was found during a welfare check Thursday.

WMTV-TV reports Pashayev was already facing 11 domestic abuse charges prior to the homicide, including battery and false imprisonment. Officials say he had been living with his wife and child despite a court order not to have contact with them.

