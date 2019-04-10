At packed public hearing in Oak Creek, state budget discussion gets emotional

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CREEK -- People from all over the state packed the Oak Creek Community Center on Wednesday, April 10, to tell lawmakers what they want in the next budget. They waited for hours -- some without a chair -- for their turn to share their message with Wisconsin lawmakers.

As part of the budget process, the joint finance committee will hold similar meetings across the state -- taking public comments on Gov. Tony Evers' two-year budget proposal.

Many of the speakers came on behalf of their industry; educators, health care workers, and farmers took the microphone to ask for budget dollars and policy reform on behalf of their groups.

Others testified on matters closer to the heart.

"Before you is an empty wheelchair of my grandfather. He passed away on Sunday," said Katy Carter.

Katy Carter asked lawmakers to fund home caregivers at a higher rate.

"I have two sons also in wheelchairs. It is very difficult to find appropriate, good people who want to find a good job," said Carter.

Students begged for more tobacco education to prevent their classmates for getting hooked. One man at the meeting spent time behind bars in Milwaukee. The secure detention facility he says is so overcrowded, he slept on the floor.

"I had to choose between my head being by the toilet or my feet. Either way I got splashed," the man said.

Lawmakers will decide how to prioritize and distribute budget dollars. Republicans and Democrats are already divided on expanding Medicaid as well as transportation and education funding.

"Could you please, please really look at this," Carter said.

Carter respects the battle in Madison, but like so many, wants lawmakers to acknowledge the one she faces at home.

"This is not a partisan issue," Carter said. "This is an every person issue."

The hearing wrapped up after seven hours. The joint finance committee will hold two more before its members sit down and then try to assign dollars to all the topics they've heard about.