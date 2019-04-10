Celebrate of all things oyster at the Milwaukee Public Market

MILWAUKEE -- All things oysters -- all for a good cause! Kasey spent the morning at the Milwaukee Public Market to preview Oyster Fest.

About Oyster Fest (website)

Join St. Paul Fish Company at the market for a celebration of all things oyster! Enjoy 12 different oyster paired with 12 different beers.

And if you're bold enough, test the limits of your oyster love by entering our annual oyster eating competition. The contestant who consumes the most oysters in one minute gets his/her name on the trophy, as well as a $200 St. Paul Fish gift certificate!!!

As if that wasn't enough, proceeds from the event will benefit The Fisher House of Wisconsin. Space is limited, so register today.