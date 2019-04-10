Convicted sex offender to be released in Kenosha on Saturday, April 13

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department is alerting the public about the release of a convicted sex offender that will happen on Saturday April 13.

Officials say Roger Eternicka will be residing within a one mile radius of 85th Street and 22nd Avenue in the City of Kenosha. They say Eternicka is a life registrant of the sex offender registry and will be on Global Positioning Satellite (GPS) Tracking and 24-hour electronic monitoring. Eternicka must comply with lifetime sex offender registration requirements.

Eternicka has previous convictions for second degree sexual assault and false imprisonment in 1990 and second degree sexual assault of a child in 1996. Eternicka was acquainted with each of his victims. Eternicka is not permitted to work or volunteer with minors, nor is he allowed to be present on school grounds without permission from the local school district.

In anticipation of his release, a sex offender community notification meeting is being held at the Kenosha County Job Center (8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha) at 5:30 pm on Friday, April 12. Those wishing to attend the meeting should use entrance D at the southeast section of the building.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Eternicka on the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.