Dominic Long due in court for preliminary hearing, charged in beating death of man

Dominic Long

MILWAUKEE — Dominic Long is due in court on Wednesday afternoon, April 10 for a preliminary hearing on charges connected to the beating death of a man near 19th and Wisconsin in Milwaukee. The crime happened on the steps of a church at that location — on the edge of the campus of Marquette University.

Long, 28, faces the following criminal charges:

  • First degree intentional homicide
  • Attempt first degree intentional homicide

Homicide near 19th and Wisconsin in Milwaukee

Long is accused of beating Smith with a cinder block while Smith was inside a sleeping bag at the church.

In an interview with investigators, Long said he saw a person sleeping at the top of the church steps, located a large cinder block and “struck the sleeping person” multiple times with the block. Long characterized the attack “as a job (he) had to do” and that he “just felt that (he) had to take him out.”

Long made his initial appearance in court last Wednesday. He is being held on $200,000 cash bond.

