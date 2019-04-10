Drug and alcohol counselor accused of sexually assaulting ex sentenced to time served plus fine

KENOSHA — A Racine man who was a drug and alcohol counselor when he was accused of sexually assaulting a 42-year-old woman who used to be his girlfriend was sentenced to time served and ordered to pay a fine Wednesday, April 10 after pleading guilty to three misdemeanor charges.

Corie Hargrove, 49, entered the plea to one count of misdemeanor battery and two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He was then sentenced to serve 25 days in jail, with credit for 25 days time served on the two disorderly conduct convictions, to be served concurrently — so he was essentially sentenced to time served. On the battery conviction, he was ordered to pay a $100 fine plus court costs.

Hargrove initially faced four counts, including second degree sexual assault, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation and disorderly conduct.

In September 2017, shortly after charges were filed, Hargrove’s family told FOX6 News the allegations against him were false.

According to the criminal complaint, the alleged crime happened on Sept. 3, 2017 at a motel in the Village of Somers. The complaint indicated Hargrove came to the motel “uninvited” to talk with the woman and take “his place back as number one.”

The woman told police Hargrove began pressuring her for sex — and she did not want to. Eventually, the complaint indicated Hargrove assaulted the woman “with her trying to fight him off.”

After the alleged assault, the complaint indicated the woman wanted Hargrove to leave. He would not. She “walked toward the door and tried to get past the defendant out of the room,” the complaint said. But Hargrove apparently “held his body against the door” so she could not leave. Eventually, the complaint said Hargrove wrapped his fingers around the woman’s neck and “his thumbs were pressing on her windpipe and she was unable to breathe for about a minute because the defendant cut off her air supply.”

The complaint indicated when investigators spoke to Hargrove about this incident, he denied the assault and said the sex was consensual. He “admitted using cocaine but stated that he used it” with the woman. He told investigators he believed the woman “would falsely accused him of ‘this’ due to ‘jealously’ and ‘anger issues.'”

The woman maintained “this was an incident of non-consensual sexual assault.”

When FOX6 News stopped by Hargrove’s Racine home in September 2017 a man who said he was Hargrove’s brother said the victim had ulterior motives.

“She’s on extortion. That’s all she’s on. Got tapes and everything about some (expletive) saying she’s going to bring his business down,” he said.

He said he believed the woman was trying to ruin Hargrove’s business as a drug and alcohol counselor. He was the CEO of Harvest Counseling. When FOX6 stopped by in September 2017, the doors were locked and the building was vacant.

“Check her criminal background because I guarantee you it ain’t no book like this. It’s a book like this,” Hargrove’s brother said.

Online court records show Hargrove in April 2018 was charged with failure to pay wages to a separated employee — a misdemeanor charge. He has a July jury trial set in that case, with a status conference scheduled for May 20.

