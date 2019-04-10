TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lane closed on I-41/94 NB near County G to recover semi involved in earlier crash
MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Glorioso’s Appetito. Appetito is an event space located in the original Glorioso's storefront. The space has three different uses.

About Glorioso’s Appetito (website)

Glorioso’s Appetito is a culinary space for people to gather and experience the cuisine of Italy.  The space is home to cooking classes, demonstrations, food and beverage tastings, guest chefs, tour groups, private lessons, culinary nights, chef’s counter and community events as well as private, corporate and social events.

