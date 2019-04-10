GOP bill calls for posting gas tax on pumps

Wind advisory for southern counties in FOX6 viewing area from 7 p.m. Wednesday – 1 p.m. Thursday
MADISON — A Republican legislator is introducing a bill that would require state officials to post the gas tax rate on fuel pumps.

Rep. Rob Hutton announced the bill Wednesday. The measure would require the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to design a sticker identifying the federal and state gas tax and place it on fuel pumps during annual inspections.

The state currently charges 32.9 cents in total taxes per gallon. Gov. Tony Evers’ state budget would raise total state taxes to 40.9 cents per gallon and adjust the rate according to inflation each year. The federal gas tax is 18.4 cents per gallon.

Aides for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald didn’t immediately respond to emails inquiring about the bill’s chances.

