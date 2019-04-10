‘Heartbroken:’ Family says chickens drenched in diesel fuel while they said goodbye to grandmother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BERLIN -- A family came home to find thousands of dollars worth of vandalism at their New Berlin home -- and chickens, burned by diesel fuel. With New Berlin police investigating, the family told FOX6 on Wednesday, April 10 they're scared for their lives.

While the Schleisner family was up north saying goodbye to their grandmother, they received alarming news from their home on Prospect Avenue.

"I was very heartbroken. My father called me Saturday night (April 6) to let me know. He came to check on the chickens," said Lisa Schleisner.

The chickens were drenched in diesel fuel.

"It was almost like a burning sensation for them, because they did not want to be touched," said Schleisner. "He must have cut this and then threw the cigarette in here thinking it was gonna start on fire, but I don't think he realized diesel fuel is not combustible."

There was other damage throughout the property -- at an estimated cost of $13,000 to $14,000.

"There's diesel on the top of the car. There are scratches on the back of the car. The plastic is ripped off our mudroom," said Schleisner.

The vandal's face as caught on camera. The video showed him carrying a knife. FOX6 blurred the video while police worked to complete the investigation.

"This is somewhere we live. This is where we lay our head. This is where our kids are supposed to play -- where they're supposed to feel safe," said Schleisner.

The chickens continued to recover as of Wednesday, with a veterinarian keeping a close eye on them.

"All underneath, they have no feathers. They have no fluff to keep them warm. How can anybody harm a harmless chicken?" said Schleisner.

The family said they recognized the man who did this.

"With the chickens and all the damage that we have to repair now, the death in the family, it's extremely hard," said Schleisner.

The family said an officer was at their home Wednesday to collect the surveillance video.

FOX6 News tried reaching out to New Berlin police regarding this investigation, but we did not hear back.