Jail plus probation for man prosecutors said was involved in pursuit, crash while intoxicated

PEWAUKEE — A Pewaukee man prosecutors said was involved in a pursuit and crash while intoxicated in October 2017 was sentenced to jail with Huber release plus probation on Wednesday, April 10.

Paul Hanson, 61, in February pleaded guilty to one count of vehicle operator flee/elude officer and one count of OWI, second offense. A third charge was dismissed by prosecutors as part of the plea deal.

During his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Hanson was ordered to serve two years probation on the first conviction, plus pay a fine of more than $2,000. On the second conviction, he was ordered to serve 180 days in jail with Huber release. He was ordered to report by 4 p.m. Thursday, April 11. Additionally, he was ordered to pay a fine of more than $1,000 — along with court costs and fees.

Hanson’s driver’s license was revoked for 18 months, and he was ordered to use an ignition interlock device for 18 months.

According to a criminal complaint, on the evening of Oct. 28, 2016, law enforcement was advised of a possible drunk driver leaving Fleming’s Restaurant in Brookfield. They were advised that the driver of a black Escalade was “seen stumbling around” before driving. Another complaint followed, indicating a vehicle on I-94 was “swerving all over the road and had nearly run three other vehicles into the median wall.” That caller provided a license plate number.

The vehicle was located near Golf Road and Prospect Avenue — observed by law enforcement “driving down the middle of two lanes of traffic.”

An officer activated the emergency lights and sirens on their squad, and the vehicle continued driving. It stopped for a stop sign at Elmhurst Road, but continued on Golf Road, accelerating to 60+ miles per hour, eventually turning onto Maple Avenue without stopping for the stop sign. On Maple Avenue, the complaint indicated the vehicle crossed the center line and was traveling in the opposite lane of traffic. The driver then over-corrected, and lost control — entering a front yard on Maple Avenue and heading down into a culvert, before exiting the culvert and going airborne over the driveway by eight to 10 feet — coming to rest in a brush area.

The pursuit lasted approximately 2.16 miles.

Hanson was found to be the driver of the Escalade. A large amount of blood was observed coming from his forehead and nose, and the complaint indicated an odor of intoxicants was coming from his breath. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

At the hospital, the complaint indicated standardized sobriety tests went poorly. He was then arrested for OWI, second offense, and a sample of his blood was sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab for analysis.

According to the complaint, Hanson told investigators he had consumed wine at Fleming’s and drove afterwards. He said he was unaware he was being pulled over, as he was listening to voicemails and loud music in his vehicle — but no noise besides OnStar was observed coming from the vehicle after the crash.

His first OWI conviction took place in August of 2011.