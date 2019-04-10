Man charged with stabbing Green Bay PD K-9 Pyro

GREEN BAY — The man accused of stabbing a Green Bay Police K-9 Officer Pyro, has been officially charged.

Sai Vang, 30, has been charged with the following:

Shove police/fire animal – causing injury

Use of a dangerous weapon (two counts)

Disorderly conduct

Resisting or obstructing an officer

According to WLUK, a criminal complaint says police responded to a home on Western Avenue on Sunday, April 7, after Vang said he was going to shoot his dad.

WLUK reports while at the scene, police were advised Vang is schizophrenic. He threatened to shoot at officers. As police approached Vang, WLUK reports Vang appeared to have a knife to his neck — however it was later determined to be a cellphone.

Vang refused commands to surrender so Pyro was called in to help, WLUK says. Pyro bit Vang, and that’s when Vang pulled a knife out and stabbed the K-9 officer. Vang was tased and taken into custody.

Pyro suffered extensive injuries from the incident. He underwent two surgeries to repair a flipped stomach and a blood clot. He received blood and plasma transfusions and a temporary tracheostomy, and was taken to the ICU at the Animal Referral Center where he’s healing.

During questioning, WLUK says Vang apologized repeatedly for stabbing Pyro, but said “he stabbed the dog on instinct, because he is scared of dogs.”

Thursday, April 11, a fundraiser will be held to raise money for Pyro’s medical expenses at Bark and Brew in Green Bay.