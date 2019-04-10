Man who punched George Webb manager in the face to be sentenced

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man who punched a female employee in the face at a George Webb restaurant on Milwaukee’s south side in February 2018 is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, April 10.

Raphael Calhoun pleaded guilty in February 2019 to one count of substantial battery, intentionally causing bodily harm in this case.

The George Webb incident happened at the restaurant near 21st and Mitchell around 1 a.m. on June 28, 2018, when prosecutors said Calhoun complained his order was taking too long.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Miranda Schaefer, a waitress, and Veronica Kaehler, a manager, told FOX6 News that Calhoun followed them into the kitchen and punched unsuspecting Kaehler in the face. The entire incident was caught on surveillance cameras.

“My arm actually caught the fall from me going into the grill,” said Kaehler.

PHOTO GALLERY

Schaefer said Calhoun then continued to come toward her, only backing away once she pulled out a handgun.

The waitress said she quit after the incident, while the manager continued to work there. They said the owner allowed employees to be armed as long as they had a concealed carry permit.