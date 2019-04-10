× MU Law Poll: Job approval ratings for Gov. Evers, President Trump edge upward

MILWAUKEE — A new Marquette University Law School poll was released on Wednesday afternoon, April 10 — and it finds modest changes in the evaluation of President Donald Trump have happened since the release of information on the Mueller probe.

The poll says 46 percent of registered voters in Wisconsin approve of the president’s job performance, while 52 percent disapprove. In January, it was 44 percent approve, 52 percent disapprove.

Based on what they’ve heard so far on Mueller report, 42% say they have a great deal of confidence that the investigation as fair and impartial, 25% some confidence, 10% little confidence, 14% no confidence. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) April 10, 2019

In October 2018, 31% had great deal of confidence in Mueller probe, 19% some confidence, 13% little confidence, 26% no confidence. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) April 10, 2019

The MU Law Poll said among those questioned, 60 percent think Russia interfered with the 2016 presidential election, 32 percent think it did not. Overall, 35 percent think the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election — while 53 percent think it did not.

In October 2018, 31% had great deal of confidence in Mueller probe, 19% some confidence, 13% little confidence, 26% no confidence. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) April 10, 2019

The poll also indicates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are the top choices among Wisconsin Democrats or independents not leaning Republican. Sanders is a “top choice” of 32 percent of respondents — Biden is a “top choice” for 29 percent of those polled.

In October 2018, 31% had great deal of confidence in Mueller probe, 19% some confidence, 13% little confidence, 26% no confidence. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) April 10, 2019

Governor Tony Evers’ job approval rating is up to 47 percent — up from 39 percent in January, the poll says. 37 percent currently disapprove of the governor’s job performance.

Job rating for WI legislature as a whole: 50% approve, 38% disapprove. In January, it was 52% approve, 31% disapprove. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) April 10, 2019

48% say Evers is trying to cooperate with legislative leaders, 37% say he isn’t interested in cooperating. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) April 10, 2019

This latest poll involved 800 registered Wisconsin voters from April 3-7. The margin of error for the full sample is +/- 4 percentage points.