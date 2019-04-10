MU Law Poll: Job approval ratings for Gov. Evers, President Trump edge upward
MILWAUKEE — A new Marquette University Law School poll was released on Wednesday afternoon, April 10 — and it finds modest changes in the evaluation of President Donald Trump have happened since the release of information on the Mueller probe.
The poll says 46 percent of registered voters in Wisconsin approve of the president’s job performance, while 52 percent disapprove. In January, it was 44 percent approve, 52 percent disapprove.
The MU Law Poll said among those questioned, 60 percent think Russia interfered with the 2016 presidential election, 32 percent think it did not. Overall, 35 percent think the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election — while 53 percent think it did not.
The poll also indicates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are the top choices among Wisconsin Democrats or independents not leaning Republican. Sanders is a “top choice” of 32 percent of respondents — Biden is a “top choice” for 29 percent of those polled.
Governor Tony Evers’ job approval rating is up to 47 percent — up from 39 percent in January, the poll says. 37 percent currently disapprove of the governor’s job performance.
This latest poll involved 800 registered Wisconsin voters from April 3-7. The margin of error for the full sample is +/- 4 percentage points.