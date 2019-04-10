National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for spring storm, April 10
MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the spring snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, April 10. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.
CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service
NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered.
Beaver Dam, 3.3
Merton, 2.9
Delafield, 2.8
Columbus, 2.5
Middleton, 2.2
Watertown, 2.1
Germantown, 2
Pewaukee, 2
Waukesha, 1.5
Oconomowoc, 1.5
Menomonee Falls, 1.5
Madison, 1.3
Milwaukee, 1
Grafton, 1
Mequon, 1