Wind advisory for southern counties in FOX6 viewing area from 7 p.m. Wednesday – 1 p.m. Thursday
Winter weather advisory for northern counties in FOX6 viewing area through 1 p.m. Thursday

National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for spring storm, April 10

Posted 6:29 pm, April 10, 2019, by , Updated at 06:37PM, April 10, 2019

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the spring snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, April 10. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered.

Beaver Dam, 3.3
Merton, 2.9
Delafield, 2.8
Columbus, 2.5
Middleton, 2.2
Watertown, 2.1
Germantown, 2
Pewaukee, 2
Waukesha, 1.5
Oconomowoc, 1.5
Menomonee Falls, 1.5
Madison, 1.3
Milwaukee, 1
Grafton, 1
Mequon, 1

