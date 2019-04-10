× National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for spring storm, April 10

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the spring snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, April 10. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered.

Beaver Dam, 3.3

Merton, 2.9

Delafield, 2.8

Columbus, 2.5

Middleton, 2.2

Watertown, 2.1

Germantown, 2

Pewaukee, 2

Waukesha, 1.5

Oconomowoc, 1.5

Menomonee Falls, 1.5

Madison, 1.3

Milwaukee, 1

Grafton, 1

Mequon, 1