NWS: Statewide tornado drill scheduled for Thursday postponed until Friday, April 12

MILWAUKEE — A statewide tornado drill originally scheduled for Thursday, April 11 was postponed until Friday, April 12, National Weather Service officials announced Wednesday.

This is due to the threat of inclement weather on Thursday.

Snow was expected to turn into mostly rain by mid-day Thursday, and possibly thunderstorms.

The drill on Friday will begin with a mock tornado watch at 1 p.m. followed by a statewide mock tornado warning at 1:45 p.m. Another mock tornado warning will be issued at 6:45 p.m.

The drill is part of Wisconsin’s Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week.

