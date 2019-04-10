× Police: Pleasant Prairie man arrested after pointing firearm at woman in parking lot

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 58-year-old Pleasant Prairie man was taken into custody Tuesday, April 9 after he allegedly pointed a firearm at a woman in parking lot in Mount Pleasant.

According to police, around 4 p.m. officers were dispatched to a parking lot near Washington Avenue and Indiana Street for reports of a man with a gun.

According to the complainant, she sounded the horn on her vehicle in order to pass another car that was blocking the thoroughfare. The vehicle pulled forward, and the complainant was able to park in a nearby space.

Police say the suspect vehicle then turned around, and positioned itself next to her. According to the complainant, the suspect rolled down his passenger side window, and pointed a firearm at her while screaming obscenities. The suspect vehicle then left the area.

Officers were provided the license plate of the suspect vehicle, and responded to the owner’s residence in Pleasant Prairie. They located and interviewed both the operator, as well as the passenger.

The suspect was identified and taken to the Racine County Jail where he was held on the following charges: Endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct (while armed), and resisting obstructing an officer.

The firearm used in this incident was recovered.