Police: Suspect sought for attempted armed robbery on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for an attempted strong-armed robbery of a business on S. Chase Ave., just north of Oklahoma Ave.

The suspect exited the business around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9 without paying for merchandise and fought with a security guard after he was stopped. He then fled from the location. However, the security guard was able to recover the merchandise.

The suspect is also wanted for a strong-armed robbery and other retail thefts that have occurred in the area.

The suspect is described as a male, white or Hispanic, about 20 years old, 5’3″ tall, 150 pounds with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap with “Fila” written on it, a blue jacket, tan Khaki pants, a white shirt, and red shoes.

If you have information that could help police, you are urged to call 414-935-7360.