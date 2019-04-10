Recognize her? West Allis police seek woman who stole items from Burlington Coat Factory

Wind advisory for southern counties in FOX6 viewing area from 7 p.m. Wednesday – 1 p.m. Thursday
Posted 5:35 pm, April 10, 2019, by
WEST ALLIS — West Allis police need your help identifying a woman who stole items from Burlington Coat Factory.

It happened at the store near 68th and Greenfield on April 6.

Police described the thief as a woman, black, between the ages of 35 and 45, standing about 5’8″ tall with a thin build and long, black hair.

She fled in a silver 2015 Nissan Altima four-door sedan with Florida license plates which had been reported stolen through the Milwaukee Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 414-476-CASH to remain anonymous.

