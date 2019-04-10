Sanchez Wilson, accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl, due in court

MILWAUKEE — Sanchez Wilson is expected in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, April 10, accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl who was later struck by gunfire during a confrontation regarding that sexual assault.

Wilson, 36, faces three counts:

First degree child sexual assault — intercourse with a person under 12

First degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon

Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony

According to a criminal complaint, on Friday, March 29, police were dispatched to the area near 28th and Glendale, where they found Wilson with a gunshot wound. They learned a 7-year-old girl had been shot and taken to the hospital.

Investigators spoke with a sibling of the 7-year-old girl, who said she indicated Wilson had sexually assaulted her.

Later, the complaint said Wilson was seen on the front lawn of a home in the area, holding a gun and pointing it toward the street, and another man was pointing a gun toward Wilson. Two to three shots were fired.

The 7-year-old girl told investigators both men had guns — with the family friend shooting at Wilson, and Wilson shooting at the family friend — when she was struck. The girl required surgery at the hospital as a result of the gunshot wound.

Wilson made his initial appearance in court last Wednesday. Cash bond was set at $100,000.