Silver Alert issued for 91-year-old Dane County man, missing since leaving to play bridge

DANE COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 91-year-old Dane County man.

Leonard Danielsen was last seen around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10 in the vicinity of Caddis Bend in Fitchburg.

Danielsen was provided with written directions for the Middleton Senior Center to play bridge on Wednesday. Bridge day at the Middleton Senior Center is on Mondays. Wednesday was the day to play bridge at the Verona Senior Center. Both senior centers have been contacted and neither have seen Danielsen.

Officials say Danielsen has an oxygen tank with him and it is believed it had five hours to use on it when he left.

Danielsen is described as a male, white, 5’11” tall, 185 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, a black driving hat and white tennis shoes. He is driving a 2012 tan Honda CR-V (similar to picture below) with Wisconsin license 866-WST.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Leonard Danielsen, you are urged to call the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300.